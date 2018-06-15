Police charge suspects in Walmart shooting

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, a Wilson County grand jury indicted Tyvontez Rasheed Moore, 18, and Ian Kyle Fant, 19, both of Lebanon, and detectives charged each with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Police arrested Moore and Fant on Friday and booked them in each on $100,000 bond at the Wilson County Jail, where they remained.

Hardy said detectives believe the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between the victim and two suspects and not a random act.

Lebanon police officers went to Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon on May 29 to question a victim who arrived suffering from non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound to the head that happened in the Walmart parking lot.

Hardy said the victim told officers he and a friend were sitting in their vehicle when another vehicle with two men in it arrived. The passenger in the vehicle shot one time from a single-shot shotgun through the back glass of the parked vehicle, which struck the victim in the back of the head.

Hardy said detectives determined Fant and Moore were suspects in the shooting following an investigation.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s breaking news email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest news and information sent directly to your inbox as it’s published. Click here to sign up today.