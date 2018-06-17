Three motorcycle riders injured in two wrecks

The first wreck happened at about 11 a.m. in front of Subway near the Old Statesville Road intersection. Arnold Cope, 86, of Loudon, was riding a 2014 Can-Am motorcycle when he rear-ended a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle ridden by Daniel Weber, 64, of Vonore, while both were riding north on Sparta Pike. Both motorcycles ran off the road and went down a grass embankment.

LifeFlight paramedics took Cope by helicopter from Three Forks Community Park to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Troopers also listed Weber as injured on the crash report.

After the initial wreck, Christopher Moser, 56, of Cookeville, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer and watched the wreck happen in his rearview mirror. Moser tried to turn around on Sparta Pike to help, but Benjamin Dodge, 63, of Louden, who was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, tried to swerve to avoid Moser’s SUV, crossed the center line and hit the Trailblazer in the driver’s side door.

Both Moser and Dodge were listed as injured on the crash report. A passenger in Moser’s SUV, Holly Moser, 56, of Cookeville, wasn’t injured.

All three motorcycle riders were wearing helmets, and Christopher Moser and Holly Moser were wearing seat belts.