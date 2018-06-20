FBI seeks public’s assistance to find robbery suspect

According to FBI public affairs officer Elizabeth Webb, Eden went into the credit union June 3 at about 1:17 p.m. in Memphis. He gave the teller a demand note that said he had a gun and demanded the money. After he got the money, Eden ran away from the credit union.

Eden allegedly stole a vehicle from a family member and went to Chattanooga. The vehicle was recovered, but Eden remains at large.

Eden was described as a black man about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with brown eyes. He reportedly has scars on his abdomen, ankle, face, left shoulder, neck and right shoulder. He also has tattoos on his back, chest, left arm and upper left arm and skin discolorations on his right shoulder.

Agents believe he may be in Memphis, Chattanooga or Stockton, California.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the FBI Memphis Field Office at 901-747-4300, Crime Stoppers or send information at tips.fbi.gov.