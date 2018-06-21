Former TBI interim director retires amid investigation

Locke hired Lebanon attorney Jeff Cherry, who released a statement on Locke’s retirement.

“I have been blessed to have enjoyed a full career in serving the citizens of Tennessee as a law enforcement officer,” said Locke. “I am thankful for the relationships that were forged over those many years. I am also thankful for the opportunity to have been impacted so greatly by all those that I came in contact with along the way.”

According to TBI public information officer Susan Niland, Locke was placed on administrative leave with pay Wednesday pending the outcome of the investigation. Haslam announced Monday he would appoint David Rausch as the new director after Locke stepped into the role when Mark Gwyn retired in May.

Locke said he would work with Rausch to ensure a smooth transition through his swearing in, which would be Monday and will also be Locke’s last day with the organization.

“I will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities through the conclusion of this investigation,” said Locke.

Locke was with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for 21 years, but he started his law enforcement career in Wilson County with the Watertown Police Department and then moved to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Haslam spokeswoman Jennifer Donnals, the investigation began when Haslam received emails from Locke’s wife, Kim Locke, on Friday. He then asked the Department of Safety to follow up on the allegations.