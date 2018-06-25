Jail escapee, convicted child rapist added to TBI’s most wanted list

Blanton is wanted by Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies and the TBI after he escaped from the Van Buren County Jail on Monday at about 1 a.m.

On April 17, Blanton was found guilty of four counts of rape of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual battery. He awaited a Wednesday sentencing when he escaped Monday morning.

Blanton is a white man about 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 236 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and several tattoos on his face, hands and arms.

Anyone who sees Blanton or has any further information should contact the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to his arrest.