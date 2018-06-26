Convicted rapist charged with parole violation

Ronnie L. Johnson, 65, who was convicted of aggravated rape Nov. 10, 1982, was granted parole after certification from a psychiatrist or psychologist in March 2016.

“This took place prior to the hearing in January of [2016], and the board had that information when it reviewed the case,” said Melissa McDonald, then-communications director for the Tennessee Board of Parole.

According to McDonald, Johnson had a total of six hearings.

His release raised concerns with some of those who worked to put him in prison. Detective Mike Barbee, one of those who worked the case, said, “myself and former Sheriff Terry Ashe and former District Attorney Guy Yelton testified at some of the parole hearings. We would have concerns, because I don’t know how well the rehabilitation process worked on Ronnie. If he is rehabilitated, that’s great.

“Every indication I had at the parole hearings was he never acknowledged he was guilty of anything at the parole hearings I attended,” Barbee said.

Johnson was charged with parole violation Monday night and booked in at the Wilson County Jail, where he remained without bond.