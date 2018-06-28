Mt. Juliet police warn of fake $100 bills

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, detectives recently tracked down surveillance video of a woman who used fake bills at Walgreens, Marco’s Pizza and Walmart. She was seen getting in a black four-door Hyundai car with temporary tags.

Other local businesses where counterfeit bills were used this year included Dollar General, Lizard Thicket and Penn Stations Subs.

“Local retailers and citizens should be vigilant in detecting the fake cash that is circulating,” said Chandler. “The counterfeit bills are designed to look like legitimate currency, but an observant handler can notice many differences from true currency, especially noticing the lack of a watermark and embedded security thread when held up to light.”

Real U.S. bills have holographic ink that changes colors when tilted, and updated bills have an ultraviolet strip embedded in the note that can be seen. In addition, there should be blue and red fibers in the paper, which are rough in texture. Counterfeit detector pens are also a protective measure that police encouraged retailers to use.

The U.S. Currency Education Program has a quick reference guide that can help people notice the difference between real and fake currency at uscurrency.gov/sites/default/files/download-materials/en/Quick-Reference-Guide-5-10-20-50-100.pdf.

Anyone with any information about the suspects responsible for the counterfeit money should contact Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.