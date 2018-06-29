Lebanon man faces charges in Smith County double homicide

Alain Benitez, 18, of Lebanon, and David Bibian, 53, of Pleasant Shade, were each charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

At the request of 15th District Attorney Tommy Thompson, agents joined district attorney investigators and Smith County sheriff’s deputies April 26 to investigate the killing of two men whose bodies were found at 153 Dillehay Road. Deputies responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle at the address and found the bodies of Shannon Smith, 38, of Sparta, and Devon Clark, 44, of Murfreesboro.

During the investigation, agents developed information that identified Benitez and Bibian as suspects in the killings.

Bibian was arrested Thursday and booked in at the Smith County Jail, and Benitez was booked in Friday. Both remained in the jail without bond.