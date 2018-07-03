logo

Mt. Juliet Police

Mt. Juliet police searching for suspect near Golden Bear Gateway

Jacob Smith • Today at 12:06 PM
jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com

Mt. Juliet police officers are searching for a suspect who ran from an officer on Interstate 40 near Golden Bear Gateway on Tuesday around noon. 

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, the suspect is a short, adult white man in a gray shirt and khaki shorts. 

Anyone with any information should call 911. 

