Mt. Juliet Police Mt. Juliet police searching for suspect near Golden Bear Gateway Jacob Smith • Today at 12:06 PM jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com Mt. Juliet police officers are searching for a suspect who ran from an officer on Interstate 40 near Golden Bear Gateway on Tuesday around noon. According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, the suspect is a short, adult white man in a gray shirt and khaki shorts. Anyone with any information should call 911.