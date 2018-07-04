Person struck by vehicle before Lebanon fireworks show

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. just north of the fairgrounds main entrance, according to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy. Hardy said it was described as a serious injury, but there were no updates on the condition or the identity of the person who was hit.

Police directed all fireworks traffic south toward Interstate 40. All traffic between Tennessee Boulevard and the fairgrounds entrance was shut down due to the incident.

