Armed robbery suspect caught after running from officers

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, officers were called to the 1400 block of Barrett Drive on Tuesday around 5 p.m. for a robbery that just happened.

The officers arrived in the area and one of them saw the suspect and ran after him. The officers caught up to the suspect, later identified as John Claiborne, 30, of Franklin, as he tried to hide under the rear deck of a business on N. Mt. Juliet Road.

Another officer in the area saw a suspicious vehicle parked in a nearby lot. The driver, Lavonya Shannon, 30, of Lebanon, originally gave a false name to the officer. However, her real identity was discovered, which revealed she was wanted in Wilson County. Chandler said officers found she was related to the incidents.

Further investigation revealed Claiborne also burglarized a car parked in a garage on Barrett Drive and tried to rob another person in the 1100 block of Weston Drive. As Claiborne ran from officers, he dropped multiple stolen items and other evidence. Officers and detectives conducted a thorough evidence search by checking roofs, drainpipes and under porches.

No one was injured in the incident. The suspects reportedly had no connection to the area where the crimes were committed.

Claiborne was charged with aggravated robbery, burglary and criminal attempt. Shannon was charged with failure to appear and criminal impersonation. Both were booked in at the Wilson County Jail.