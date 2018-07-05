Lebanon police adds midtown patrol unit

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, the unit consists of four officers who cover areas like the Lebanon Square, the Don Fox Community Park and the city’s walking trails, including the new trail off South Hartmann Drive.

“With the increase in usage at these great city amenities, the Lebanon Police Department has reassigned members of our special operations unit to focus on these areas during the summer months,” said Hardy. “They will continue their responsibilities with critical response to clandestine labs, major crash scenes and the like, but they will patrol the midtown area, utilizing all-terrain vehicles and other specialized equipment.”

The unit is also within rapid response range to help Wilson County school resource officers if an emergency should happen at any one of the five schools within the zone.

“Whether you’re getting a good workout in at the Jimmy Floyd Center, playing Frisbee with the pooch at the dog park or just enjoying the day at one of Lebanon’s many user and family friendly attractions, our midtown patrol unit will be nearby to keep you and your family safe,” said Hardy. “So be sure to say hello. They are known to have little trinkets for you and your kiddos.”