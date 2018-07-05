Lebanon police Lebanon police seek assistance to identify burglary suspects Jacob Smith • Today at 6:18 PM jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com Lebanon police detectives seek the public’s assistance to identify two suspects believed to be involved in a series of vehicle and home burglaries. The two suspects were caught on surveillance video walking around. Anyone with any information should contact Detective Brandon Payne at 615-453-4319 or brandon.payne@lebanontn.org. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.