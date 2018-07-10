Mt. Juliet ranks among safest cities in Tennessee

The database identified more than 20 cities and towns with violent crime rates that fall below two per 1,000 people. At the same time, all but three of those cities reported property crime rates below the national average.

Mt. Juliet, with an estimated population of 33,048, ranked 14thon the list. It reported 1.63 violent crimes per 1,000 residents and 14.83 property crimes per 1,000 residents. Among total crimes, 11.02 percent were categorized as violent, and 88.98 percent were property related.

At the top of the safest-cities list was Belle Meade, which reported zero violent crimes per 1,000 people. Pleasant View, Signal Mountain, Oakland, Brentwood, Collegedale, Germantown, Erwin, Loudon and Hendersonville rounded out the top 10. Whiteville, Collierville, Tiptonville, Lenoir City, Nolensville, New Tazewell, McKenzie, Sparta and Church Hill were among the top 20.

Even some of the state’s most crime-ridden areas reported progress in certain places, including Memphis. The city of nearly 653,000 experienced an almost 40-percent drop in murders and an 11-percent drop in robberies for the first three months of 2018 when compared to the year prior. Meanwhile, statewide domestic violence reports dropped 2 percent in 2017, and the majority of cases took place between intimate partners.

SafeWise encouraged Tennesseans of all backgrounds to familiarize themselves with the safety systems and programs available to them. For a complete list, visit the National Home Security and Crime Prevention Center.

To identify the 20 safest cities in Tennessee, SafeWise reviewed the 2016 FBI crime report statistics and population data. Cities that fell below identified population thresholds or that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI were excluded from the ranking system.

The evaluation was based on the number of reported violent crimes – aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery – in each city. If there was a tie, the number of property crimes – burglary, arson, larceny-theft and motor vehicle theft – was also factored. To level the playing field, the rate of crimes per 1,000 people in each city was also calculated, which made it possible to directly compare the likelihood of the crimes happening in cities with vastly different populations.