Milk-buyers in Tennessee could see payment

The lawsuit, which originated in California, was Matthew Edwards on behalf of others v. the National Milk Producers Federation. The lawsuit alleged that the milk producers federation participated in an illegal conspiracy to pay farmers to prematurely send their cows to slaughter in order to reduce the supply of raw milk.

The settlement also includes people who have purchased milk in Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

The settlement provides for $52 million in recovery for those affected. According to boughtmilk.com, a website devoted to publicizing the class action lawsuit, individuals could receive anywhere between $45-70, while organizations or businesses could receive between $1,260-1,960.

In addition to those who bought milk, the settlement includes those who bought other fresh milk products, such as cream, half and half, yogurt, cottage cheese, cream cheese and sour cream.

To register to be among those who receive compensation from the settlement, visit boughtmilk.com for specific instructions. The website also contains links to all court documents from the lawsuit.

Claims may also be sent by mail to Fresh Milk Products Antitrust Litigation, PO Box 43430, Providence, RI, 02940-3430.

The deadline to register as part of the settlement is Jan. 31. Participants who register online or through the mail will be sent more information about how to claim their settlement at a later date.