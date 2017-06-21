Local attorney suspended

Graves was accused of overdrafts on a trust account; failure to maintain the trust account; lack of competence, diligence and communication; excessive fees; improper termination; failure to expedite litigation; unauthorized practice of law; dishonesty; and failure to comply with court orders, among other misdeeds.

The Board of Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court first filed a petition for discipline against Graves in November 2015, and other petitions were subsequently filed in February 2016 and October 2016.

Graves entered a conditional guilty plea at the time of the October 2016 petition filing, and her plea included six investigative files admitting misconduct.

Graves must pay restitution to 17 former clients as a condition of reinstatement to practice law. She must also pay the Board of Professional Responsibility’s costs, expenses and court costs within 90 days.