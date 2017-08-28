Jefferson County man indicted on forgery charge

On May 24, TBI agents began an investigation on allegations Timothy Mack Lindsey, 44, forged a signature on a court document.

Lindsey attempted to file an affidavit at the county circuit court clerk’s office, but an employee said she would not sign or certify it. Lindsey also filed a copy of the affidavit with the Jefferson County register of deeds office, and agents said they determined the signature on the document was forged.

Lindsey was charged Monday with forgery and booked in at the Jefferson County Jail. No bond amount was issued Monday.