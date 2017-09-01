Bail bond company corporate officers plead guilty to tax evasion

The two were under investigation by the special investigations section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

Fathi Alshinnawi, 69, of Murfreesboro, pleaded guilty to two counts of tax evasion and was placed on two years of supervised probation and given a suspended sentence. Tesniem Shinawi, 28, of Murfreesboro, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted tax evasion and was placed on six months of unsupervised probation.

“Our state’s tax structure depends on voluntary taxpayer compliance to remit money they collect from customers,” said revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “Taxpayers who fail to remit collected taxes violate the public trust and the criminal laws of Tennessee. This guilty plea highlights our rigorous and impartial administration of the state’s tax laws.”