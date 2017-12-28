Several hearings, one trial upcoming in January

Jan. 8

Robert Gonzales, 23, of Fountain, Colorado was charged Dec. 12 with rape. His arraignment will be at 8:30 a.m.

Daniel Halliburton, 20, of Springfield, was charged March 29 with especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, rape, vandalism, domestic assault, three counts of criminal exposure to HIV, four counts of human trafficking and two counts of statutory rape. His hearing will be at 8:30 a.m.

Antonio Martinez, 53, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. His hearing will be at 8:30 a.m.

Julius Baskerville, 32, of Lebanon, was charged March 16 with continuous sexual abuse of a minor. His hearing will be at 8:30 a.m.

Marvin Bryant, 20, of Goodlettsville, was charged Feb. 14 with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault and criminal attempt. His hearing will be at 8:30 a.m.

Larry Holmes, 44, of Mt. Juliet, was charged Jan. 19 with two counts aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated assault and especially aggravated kidnapping. His hearing will be at 8:30 a.m.

Jan. 9

Christian David Zinkland, 25, of Cameron, Missouri, was charged May 15 with five counts of statutory rape. His hearing will be at 8:30 a.m.

Quinten Van Coffey, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged March 20 with two counts of rape and two counts of incest. His hearing will be at 8:30 a.m.

Kimberly Ann Scott, 51, of Mt. Juliet, was charged March 13 with violation of probation and first-degree murder. Her hearing will be at 8:30 a.m.

Cecil Clint Woodard, 40, of Old Hickory, was charged June 11, 2016 with 14 counts of aggravated rape of a child less than three years old and 10 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. His trial will begin at 9 a.m.

Jan. 16

Terry Alex Finley, 31, of Lebanon, was charged Sept. 25 with aggravated burglary and rape. His hearing will be at 8:30 a.m.

John Luke Woodard, 20, of Lebanon, was charged Aug. 22 with five counts of statutory rape. His hearing will be at 8:30 a.m.

Pierceton Bryce Montgomery, 20, of Lebanon, was charged July 13 with two counts of rape of a child less than 13 years old. His hearing will be at 8:30 a.m.

Vincent Dean Ingram, 52, of Lebanon, was charged April 12 with rape and statutory rape by an authority figure. His hearing will be at 8:30 a.m.

Jan. 19

Julia Lane Adams, 41, of Lebanon, was charged April 21 with first-degree murder. Her hearing will be at 8:30 a.m.

Joey Robert Patton, 46, of Watertown, was charged Sept. 12, 2016 with 10 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of sexual battery by an authority figure. His hearing will be at 10 a.m.

Stephen Clay Harrison, 58, of Mt. Juliet, was charged April 11 with aggravated arson, reckless endangerment and vandalism. His hearing will be at 8:30 a.m.

Michael Chadwick Pruitte, 44, of Gladeville, was charged March 4 with aggravated assault, aggravated arson and domestic assault. His hearing will be at 8:30 a.m.

Jan. 26

Samuel Henderson Vaughn, 21, of Gallatin, was charged Dec. 8 with four counts of statutory rape. His arraignment will be at 8:30 a.m.