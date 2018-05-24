Legal Aid Society moves Nashville office to new location

The 10,466-square-foot office is Legal Aid Society’s first workspace outside downtown Nashville since 1969. It had been at its previous downtown location for 15 years. All phone numbers and other contact information for the firm will remain the same.

Forty employees will work in the new office, providing free civil legal assistance to low-income individuals in 48 counties. More than 131,072 low-income Tennesseans in the Nashville office’s service area of Davidson and Williamson counties are financially eligible to take advantage of Legal Aid Society’s services.

In addition to separate offices for full-time staff members, the new space will include a dedicated area of cubicles for volunteer lawyers and other volunteers to work. It will have two dedicated advocate offices with a playroom in between for the children of clients to play in while their parents are meeting an attorney or advocate.

“While our old office served us well for the last 15 years, we are happy to have found an office that will be an even better environment for our clients and staff,” said DarKenya Waller, executive director of Legal Aid Society. “This marks a new chapter for our organization. As I settle into my new leadership role here, I’m thrilled to have a new space where we can grow and further advance our efforts to give those in our community access to equal justice and better lives.”

Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands advocates for fairness and justice under the law. The nonprofit law firm offers free civil legal representation and educational programs to help people in its region receive justice, protect their wellbeing and support opportunities to overcome poverty. It serves 48 counties, including Wilson County, from offices in Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Gallatin, Murfreesboro, Nashville, Oak Ridge and Tullahoma. Legal Aid Society is funded in part by United Way. Learn more at las.org.