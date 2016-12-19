Letter to the Editor: Why it’s time to let Butch Jones go

It’s time for Butch Jones to go. And Tennessee’s 45-34 loss to Vanderbilt confirms as much – at least in the minds of Jones’ detractors. That group is now vying louder than ever for his removal as the head coach of the football team.

I must admit that I didn’t agree with that sentiment… until the loss to Vandy.

Losing to Vanderbilt this season was the latest in a long line of disappointments for a UT football program that seems to be perpetually mediocre.

This year’s expectations were sky-high for the Volunteers after their thumping of 13th-ranked Northwestern in the Outback Bowl to conclude the 2015 season. This had been preceded by an 8-4 campaign in which UT never lost a game by more than a touchdown. The losses all seemed to be by the closest of margins, and half of them came to eventual final-four playoff contenders.

Then came the 2016 season-opener against Appalachian State in Knoxville. This was supposed to be the first of an expected 9-12 wins, which would catapult the Vols to an SEC championship berth and maybe – with a little luck – a playoff spot.

It took the Vols taking the unranked Appalachian State into overtime and running back Jalen Hurd recovering a fumble in the end zone to seal the win.

Now, this should have been a warning sign that something was wrong. There’s absolutely no reason that Appalachian State should have been within seven points of beating a team that was supposed to win the SEC East. Nonetheless, Tennessee carried on.

After comeback wins against Virginia Tech and Ohio, the Vols eked out a win against hated foe Florida and then needed the most dramatic comeback in recent Tennessee football history to beat Georgia.

This string of second-half comebacks was greeted with a shrug of the shoulders by most of the fan base, but in reality we were seeing a collapse in the making. The cracks were showing and getting more obvious with every game.

Then came the game against Texas A&M, a fellow 5-0 SEC team with playoff aspirations. The game was a disaster for the Vols, which had recently reached a peak No. 9 ranking in the polls. They had seven devastating turnovers and could never gain solid footing on either side of the ball. The cracks had become holes, and people were starting to see through the hype.

From there, the Vols got embarrassed by Alabama and found a way to lose to South Carolina. Temporary respite came in the form of relatively easy and expected wins against Tennessee Tech, Kentucky and Missouri. Then came the Vanderbilt game.

Furthering the anti-Butch sentiment on Rocky Top was the revelation that Hurd had quit the football team and intended to transfer. After rumors of open clashes between Hurd and the coaching staff, and unconfirmed reports of unkept promises between the aforementioned parties, public opinion began to flair up – at first negatively against Hurd – but when viewed with hindsight, I would submit that the situation was a failure on the part of Butch Jones and his staff.

As I see it, there are two ways to view the situation. Either Hurd was the problem – in which case, if he had character issues, they should either have been dealt with before they were allowed to fester to the surface, or he should have never been recruited in the first place – or Butch was the problem. If it is the latter, it shows at the very least an inability to deal with players, and at the very worst, complete malpractice and mishandling of a precarious situation involving the development of young men – a fireable offense in my book.

So where do we go from here? Well, I think it’s time for UT to go in a different direction.

Jones’ reign as head football coach at UT hasn’t been all bad. He has consistently been near the top in SEC recruiting rankings, delivered several key wins against SEC foes Georgia, Florida and South Carolina, and has elevated the Vols’ brand back to national relevance.

Unfortunately, Tennessee still hasn’t beaten Alabama in 10 years, hasn’t been to the SEC championship game in nine years and hasn’t won a single game versus the SEC West since 2010. Despite consistently getting top-quality talent, the current coaching staff has struggled to develop it.

After nearly four years, the Vols have moved from “bad” to “mediocre,” but it doesn’t appear that they will make the jump from “mediocre” to “good” under this coaching staff. With that in mind, perhaps the best option is to thank coach Jones for his service and seek to move on.

Wes Dunbar

Carthage