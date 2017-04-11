Letter to the Editor: Getting married in Tennessee?

In recent years, there has been a mass of online ordained ministers whose sole purpose for ordination was to marry people. They have put up websites and solicited couples via social media. Seemingly they have come to fill a void left by traditional clergy who, for one reason or another, would refuse service to couples, be it same-sex or non-churched marriages. But is it legal?

After researching this subject online, I decided to have one of my staff contact the Wilson County clerk’s office in Mt. Juliet to direct the question of the legitimacy of marriages solemnized by online ordained ministers to them. They referred us to the state attorney general’s office, and Brian Bramerias with the AG’s staff said online ordained ministers solemnizing a marriage is not legal. He said it is not recognized and may not cause trouble now but could in the future.

I encourage all couples who are planning to get married to research the legitimacy of the minister they are thinking of using. From what I have noted, many of them proudly share that they were ordained online. In some instances, it is easily discovered on their websites. But be inquisitive. Ask details about the minster’s background. Making your marriage legal is, after all, what the wedding day is all about. And to discover years too late that you were never legally married could be a costly affair. In all of the planning that goes into a wedding, dresses, venues, flowers, food, music and on and on, the most important part of your wedding day is sometimes set way back on your list of priorities. The only requirements for your marriage to become legal are the two of you, your officiant or minister and a state-issued marriage license – everything else is a luxury. Make sure at the end of your wedding day that you are indeed legally married.

For anyone wanting confirmation of this, the contact information is Office of the Attorney General and Reporter, P.O. Box 20207, Nashville, TN 37202-0207, or call 615-741-3491.

Catherine Scott

Mt. Juliet