Letter to the Editor: Real change starts at the voter’s box

As a white woman in my 70s, I’ve witnessed much regarding justice and politics. Born and raised in the North but living in the South for more than 50 years, including several years in the Midwest, my moral values have remained consistent. We are all members of the human family with some differences but more similarities.

All people experience good and bad times, and some are able to overcome the bad times. But it seems to me in our American society, success or the good times is measured by the amount of money you have. Getting a good education, a good job and being healthy is often the result of wealth. Being poor means limited access to a good education, a good job and a healthy body. So, is it possible to bring change to our human family?

Looking at the history of our human family, I have seen many men and some women who have advocated for change. You know who they are. Most were not wealthy, many died because of their words and actions, but their ideas have lived on through the years. These people believed that humanity has a moral obligation to care for everyone in our family.

In my lifetime, I’ve seen much controversy in our political diversity. And I’ve seen change happen when people look beyond their differences and focus on the similarities of our shared humanity. Now would be a good time to listen to those who are peacefully advising our political leaders to contemplate the needs of all in our human family. The poor and suffering in this country continue to have their needs dismissed because wealthy interests drive our politics.

If you believe that change in America is driven through the ballot box, then you can only make a difference when you vote. Take a good look at your moral values and then seek to elect that person who shares your values.

Someone is hurting, my brothers and sisters, and it’s gone on way too long, and I won’t be silent anymore.

Ann Lucas

Mt. Juliet