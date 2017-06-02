Letter to the Editor: Diane Black assimilation, city sidewalk issues

To the Editor:

Well, Congresswoman Diane Black continues to be a rubber stamp for President Donald Trump.

Trump said Thursday he is rejecting the Paris climate accord, a move Black endorsed in a release that afternoon. Of course, had Trump made the decision to keep the U.S. in the pact, there’s little doubt Black would have endorsed that move.

“It was a bad deal for American families and businesses,” Black said, using even more vague language than the president. “Yet again, President Obama gave away the farm for a photo-op with Europe’s most liberal leaders, signing a terrible agreement where most of the costs fell to the U.S.”

Here’s the thing people should ask themselves. Knowing what you know about Black, do you think she studied the anti-Paris arguments and came around to the view that Mitt Romney, Gary Cohn, Rex Tillerson, Elon Musk and others in the business and diplomatic communities are simply mistaken? Or ... did she continue her pattern of loyalty “trumping” her responsibility to think for herself?

You already know the answer.

Dean Fox

Lebanon

Sidewalk issues should be examined quickly

To the Editor:

Last March, I took a pretty good fall on the sidewalk on North Cumberland Street in front of Discount Tobacco. I ended up scraping my chin, and I thought I broke my right hand. I ended up falling face down near a utility pole where the broken sidewalk sticks up.

I had a doctor’s appointment in a day or two, so I asked him to check my hand while I was there. It had become very swollen, and I had a bruise on top of my hand all the way through my palm. Thank goodness it wasn’t broken.

The day it happened I called the mayor’s office to complain about how bad the sidewalk is broken in places all the way to the public square. Mayor Bernie Ash was kind enough to return my telephone call to see how I was doing and what happened. Of course, I explained it to him and later sent him a copy of my doctor’s report to give more proof to what I had said. He said he would send his engineer to look at the sidewalk. Someone could be seriously injured if something isn’t done soon.

While I had the mayor on the phone, I also brought up the walk/don’t walk signs. I never could find out who is responsible for the upkeep of these signs, the city or state. You take your life in your hands every time you walk to the public square, because some of the lights don’t work.

It is especially bad at the intersection of North Cumberland Street and East High Street. I’m nearly 60 years old with bad legs, and you ought to see me trying to run across the highway. But what is the use of having these lights if they don’t work? It doesn’t make sense, does it?

Now, I’m not putting all of this on the mayor’s back. These problems have existed for some time. In the past, I have also spoken to some members of former Mayor Philip Craighead’s administration, and nothing happened.

I’m not trying to give the city a black eye, and I know these things take time. However, it saddens me when I see people in wheelchairs trying to ride on the sideway or cross a highway. I would certainly appreciate any consideration the mayor and city council can give to this ongoing problem.

Donnie L. Denny

Lebanon