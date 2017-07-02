Letter to the Editor: State House leader calls Lynn ‘the real deal’

As majority leader in the Tennessee House of Representatives, I have experienced first-hand the hard work and success of my colleague and friend, state Rep. Susan Lynn.

From her recent efforts to lead the fight against Nashville becoming a sanctuary city for illegal aliens to her leadership as chairman of the House Consumer and Human Resources Subcommittee, Susan is the real deal.

Under the conservative leadership of legislators like Rep. Lynn, Tennessee is a better place to live, work, and raise a family than at any time in the past – and we have the facts to back it up.

Based on recent economic reports, our state is No. 1 in the Southeast and No. 2 in the entire United States for job growth over the last year. Since 2011, more than 365,000 net new private sector jobs were created. And, thanks to things like tort reform and the overhaul of our workers’ compensation system, more Tennesseans have a job today than at any single point in our state history.

I am honored to have Susan as a colleague in the General Assembly, and I look forward to working alongside her as we move ahead with the shared conservative vision for our state that the citizens of Tennessee demand.

Rep. Glen Casada

House Majority Leader