Letter to the Editor: Veterans deserve honor when the time comes to plan their funeral

The day of the ghosts and spooks is over, and the straw is set aside for Thanksgiving, along with faceless pumpkins.

Our next celebration will be Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day.

Our Veterans Museum is up and running with such a presentation that equals the Smithsonian. The hours of operation are Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. with Saturday openings still up in the air and yet to be decided. However, it will be open Veterans Day from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Many people and man hours by every aspect or our community have contributed time or money to make this the pride of Wilson County and shows the veterans are appreciated, counted and remembered for their sacrifice to our country.

The names of past and present, living and deceased, men and women are permanently etched upon the polished marble walls, along with digitally portrayed pictographs of each of our five branches of service. Names are still being added as veterans or families come forth with a copy of the member’s DD-214 and request he or she be added to this wall of honor.

When speaking of the lives of veterans, we must also give thought of the parting of those who still live in our community who will leave our friends and families to go to the in the ranks of God’s file.

Chapter 1004 of Wilson County’s Vietnam Veterans of America gives a special honor to those veterans of all wars, as well as times of peace, and all branches who pass on.

We provide an honor guard who epitaphs a presentation in the form of a shadow box that contains those spoken words with a coin of the member’s branch of service, a coin or our chapter and a separate presentation box that contains a gold coin of the Three Soldiers Salute for those who served during the Vietnam War that stands in the plaza in Washington. Also included is a 3-foot-by-5-foot American flag to hang at the families’ home in honor of our fallen brother or sister.

We don’t fire the rifle volley in salute; we don’t fold the casket flag for presentation to the next of kin, nor do we play the sounds of the trumpet playing Taps.

This service is given freely without charge but must be requested by the funeral director or minister performing memorial services. Funeral directors have been notified of this service and are asked to question the next of kin for our presence.

Should the living veteran or family not have the required DD-214, applications may be completed at the Veterans Services office in the museum. Note that it usually takes about six weeks to procure the documentation and should be requested as soon as possible if it’s not in the veteran or families’ possession. The Veterans Services office may be reached at 615-444-2460.

The honor guard may be contacted by calling president Terry Yates at 615-800-0517, Wendell Granstaf at 615-973-3126 or myself at 615-477-8088.

Richard “Doc” Craft

Lebanon