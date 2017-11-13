Letter to the Editor: A big thanks from a local women’s ministry

Commerce Cumberland Presbyterian Church Women’s Ministry would like to thank everyone who helped to make our Chili Cook-off and Silent Auction a huge success.

To all the local businesses that gave us auction items, the newspapers that published our announcement, Mike Singleton’s group, One Way Out, our judges, our church family and everyone who came to enjoy our fun night, thanks for making it happen.

Through everyone’s generosity, many mission projects will be carried out in God’s name in our community.

Nell McKinney

President

Commerce Cumberland Presbyterian Church Women’s Ministry