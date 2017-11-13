Letter to the Editor: Big Brothers needs more help for holiday season

The season is upon us again. Big Brothers of Mt. Juliet would like to thank our community. All the churches, businesses and schools for making our organization successful. We work closely with the local schools, churches and DCS office to make sure families get help.

We delivered over 350 boxes of food to families last year. Over 845 children received toys. Without your help this would not have been possible.

Caroline Tubbs at R&M Printing, along with her employees, kept printing us forms as families kept applying. Thank you R&M Printing.

Bobby Colson with Colson-Auctioneers sponsored a free auction for us, and we would like to send thanks.

However, our funds are still low.

The Mother’s Joy store will be Dec. 16 at the Mt. Juliet Middle School. Any donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 1513, Mt. Juliet, TN. 37121.

We also need volunteers. Please call Karla at 615-289-5144 if you would like to sign up to volunteer. Forms will be available at Mt. Juliet Help Center and Charlie Daniels Park with all information.

Thank you.

Sherry Billery

President

Big Brothers of Mt. Juliet