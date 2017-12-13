Letter to the Editor: Mary Alice Carfi has a lot to offer District 17

Tennesseans in District 17 have a choice right now, though many of them may not realize there is an election with the hustle and bustle of the holidays.

Mary Alice Carfi is running against Mark Pody for the District 17 state Senate seat vacated by Mae Beavers in her pursuit of the governor’s mansion. While Pody wants to keep with his divisive rhetoric, dividing our counties, dividing our district and voting for special interests, Mary Alice Carfi is a breath of fresh air.

What has Pody done for District 17? Well, he’s voted against equal pay for women twice, against raising the minimum wage, which would help many of our citizens, wants to voucherize our public school system, which would hurt our rural schools and is vocal about being against Gov. Bill Haslam’s Medicaid expansion plan of Insure TN, which would help provide health care for almost 11,000 uninsured people of our district.

Mary Alice is exactly what we need in District 17. She was born and raised in Smith County, is accomplished attorney in Mt. Juliet and she represents Tennessee values of hard work, determination and compromise to work together. Her pragmatic approach to solving real problems facing Tennesseans is much needed to the restore representation to Cannon, Clay, DeKalb, Macon, Smith and Wilson counties Early voting ends Thursday, and Election Day is Tuesday.

I hope you’ll consider voting in this important election for Mary Alice Carfi.

Trisha Farmer

Mt. Juliet