Letter to the Editor: Trump told truth about countries

The leftists are all enraged that President Donald Trump apparently said ugly things about Haiti and several other countries. So the lame stream media and other liberal groups came up explaining how great these countries were. If this is true, then all the refugees can go back home because demoncrats are telling us how great those countries are.

I realize that logic is not a liberal trait, but it would seem that even they could understand that countries cannot simultaneously be the horrible place they say the refugees are fleeing and the wonderful places demoncrats described them after Trump’s statement.

Roy Denney

Lebanon