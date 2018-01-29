Letter to the Editor: Party agenda shuts down government

Well once again congressional Demoncrats have chosen narrow party agenda over national welfare in their decision to shut down the government. President Donald Trump encouraged compromise. Republicans actively attempted compromise. All to no avail when Sen. Chuck Schumer and other Demoncrats demanded that they would not compromise on an issue that has nothing to do with passing a budget and funding the government.

It is hard to reach a bipartisan agreement when one side comes to the table stating emphatically that they will not negotiate. This has been the liberal position for many years. They usually get away with it because a deeply biased news media will blame the other party for not caving.

In recent weeks, Demoncrats have proudly boasted they will shut down the government if they don’t get their way. During the previous administration, the president proudly boasted that he personally would shut down the government if he did not get his way. Still, the so-called news media blamed someone else. I wonder if we can expect better this time.

This is not a negotiation tactic. It is blackmail.

To an extent both parties are trying to blame the president, saying they do not know what he wants. Well that is simple. It is so simple in fact that this poor country boy can see it and has been seeing it for over a year. President Trump wants both parties in Congress to get off their collective deceased backsides and do their jobs. No more petty partisan politics. No more simple refusal to do anything. The government should be run by law and not presidential fiat. President Trump simply wants Congress to do its job. This offends Congress greatly.

This particular problem is definitely not the president’s fault. It is only very slightly the Republican Party’s fault since they are ready, willing and able to negotiate at the proper time in the proper manner. It is definitely the fault of congressional Demoncrats who insist that narrow partisan portions of their agenda are more important than the welfare and prosperity of the country.

But perhaps the biggest issue is a decades-long refusal of the members of Congress to simply do their jobs in the best way they can in the best interest of the United States and its people and to not hold the country hostage to narrow party bickering.

Roy Denney

Lebanon