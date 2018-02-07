Letter to the Editor: TVA industrial customers help lower electricity costs for all

Concerning an article published last week about TVA electric rates, the allegation by the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy that TVA has shifted costs from industry to homeowners is simply untrue and hypocritical in light of the fact all customers are subsidizing the kinds of renewable energy that SACE advocates.

TVA develops rates based on the cost of serving its various types of customers. Changes in rates in the past 10 years were designed to make rates more reflective of cost, not less. These rates are also structured to price industrial power in a way that incentivizes industrial customers to use more power at night when demand is low and/or be willing to interrupt their supply of power from TVA so residential customers will not be interrupted in extreme cold or hot weather.

Large industries help to keep electric rates lower than they would otherwise be for all customers. Industries that utilize significant amounts of power at night or provide interruptible load help TVA operate a more efficient and reliable system. And when the TVA system operates efficiently and reliably, this helps lower the electricity costs of all of TVA’s customers.

These same industries provide hundreds of thousands of jobs for Tennessee Valley families, taxes for local schools and other civic needs and economic activities that support small businesses and virtually every commercial enterprise in communities throughout the Tennessee Valley. The idea that residential electricity rates are subsidizing industrial rates is false.

Rob Hoskins

Executive Director

Tennessee Valley Industrial Committee

Nashville