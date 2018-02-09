Letter to the Editor: It’s a good thing caucus was cancelled

Thank you, Wilson County Republican Party Members Club, for coming to your senses and deciding to cancel our caucus for the Wilson County 2018 election. It is not the place of any small group of people to get together and choose one person to run for an elected county office and then to tell any other person in the room that he or she does not have the right to run in a county election.

During the 49 years I have lived in Wilson County, I have never considered a candidate’s political affiliation when voting for any person running for any office in the Wilson County government. No person running for any office in Wilson County has ever said to me, “I am a member of the Republican or Democrat party, and I would like you to vote for what my party stands for.”

After being elected, I have never seen any Wilson County elected official act in any manner that shows he or she is voting a certain way, because it is what a party stands for when handling all the matters to improve the living conditions of our county.

I am very proud to know that our county is run by people and not by parties. It is very important for the well being of Wilson County that we keep it that way. We really don’t need the conflict that is constantly going on with our national government. However, that is a story for another day.

Nancy Phillips

Lebanon

