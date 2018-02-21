Letter to the Editor: Marijuana legalization could help opioid problem

I wonder what steps would need to be taken for Tennesseans to investigate the possibility of legalizing marijuana for medical use, particularly in regards to pain relief. Citizens from 26 states, including Kentucky, have done so and, at present, have decriminalized its use when certain medical criteria are met.

Candidates running for public office in this state should let the public know how they view this controversial issue and whether they are open to exploring its use.

Presently, doctors are limiting prescriptions for opioids. Soon, the use of these, except for serious and or post-operative pain, may well be a thing of the past. People must have effective alternative pain relief choices other than opioids. Marijuana, used wisely, may be an answer to this real problem.

Millions of Americans experience chronic and or serious pain on a regular basis. Probably hundreds of thousands of these are Tennesseans. Our population in this state last year was 6.72 million. Surely we, as a thinking and compassionate people, must see to it our citizens who carry this painful burden are able to find legal effective relief from it.

Let’s ask those running for our public offices to tell us how they view studying the use of marijuana as a possible answer to this real problem.

Ginger Brosius

Watertown