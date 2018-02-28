Letter to the Editor: Leave Leeville alone

This is an appeal to the Lebanon City Council to save the historic community of Leeville. As a 24-year resident, I have witnessed the increasing stress this community has been under. New development on Highway 109 has brought heavy traffic to East Division Street, Martha-Leeville Road and Highway 109. Now, the city council is considering annexing much of the community and rezoning the area for high-density housing. The developer encouraging this action wants to build a subdivision with about 700 new homes.

There seems to be a perception, particularly in the business and banking community, that all new growth is progress. This is not true. What we are seeing in Leeville and other parts of Wilson County is not progress. It is unrestrained urban sprawl. There is no traffic plan, no serious consideration of the impact on county schools, no serious discussion of the quality of life that is impacted.

Leeville is a community that is home to the final resting place of a Revolutionary War solider and the oldest Baptist church in Wilson County. It is home to some wonderful residents who are struggling to save their community. We understand change and new development is inevitable, but this is not healthy change and growth.

This proposal just adds to the chaotic and crowded world that is unbecoming to our communities. The addition of high-density housing with the additional strain on roads, schools and traffic could soon push this community into extinction.

Eddie and Vicki White

Mt. Juliet