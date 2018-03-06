Letter to the Editor: Offshore drilling is dangerous and dirty

The Trump administration’s new offshore drilling plan would open up America’s coasts to drilling by oil and gas companies.

We all saw the risks of offshore drilling when the Deepwater Horizon offshore oil rig caught fire in 2010, spilling 200 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico, killing thousands of dolphins, sea turtles and other marine wildlife and exposing cleanup workers and residents to toxic chemicals.

President Trump’s plan jeopardizes the safety, health and way of life of our coastal communities.

If President Trump won’t reconsider his reckless proposal, I hope our senators, governor and other elected leaders do everything in their power to stop it.

Clean energy is cheaper, more efficient and more popular today than ever before, and our country has the ability to move toward a 100-percent renewable energy future.

At a time when we need to be moving away from fossil fuels, it makes no sense to be opening our coasts to dirty and dangerous drilling.

We should be looking for opportunities to leave fossil fuels in the ground, not risking oceans, beaches and marine life just for a little more oil.

Shannon Foreman

Hartsville