Letter to the Editor: Honoring Officer Bowen

As many of you know, a tragic accident March 1 claimed the life of Lebanon police Officer Joe Bowen. Since that day, our family here at the Lebanon Police Department was truly blessed by the show of support and kindness from our community.

Losing one of our own has been a trying and emotional experience. Officer Bowen was a son, husband, father, brother and friend. In the days after the accident, I have had many conversations, sharing Joe’s amazing attributes. I have ended most conversations with the example, that as a parent myself, I find most true. Joe was the type of a son every father could only hope for.

We want to thank everyone who has sent cards, called, emailed or just approached us during our daily walk and offered their condolences, wished us comfort and prayed with us. Several people created beautiful gifts and mementoes in Joe’s honor. Others provided and shared meals with us. It’s been an amazing outpouring of love and fellowship from a community that we are proud to call our home.

Last week, Mayor Bernie Ash proclaimed March 29 as Officer Joe Bowen Day, and in honor of that, many local businesses will donate proceeds from their sales that day to a benefit fund established for Joe’s family. The gratitude we feel is unimaginable, as is the belief that we are blessed to serve such amazingly caring and loving people of this city.

Police Chief Mike Justice

Lebanon