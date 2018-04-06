Letter to the Editor: Hunters need to use common sense

If the experiences of other states are any guide, chronic wasting disease is fortunately not the “worst nightmare” (TWRA tackles CWD horror, April 4) that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency makes it out to be.

The disease was first detected three decades ago in Colorado. Despite claims CWD will decimate deer, research in the state found it didn’t have an effect on deer populations. Why? It’s probably because the disease has a long incubation period. Predators, starvation, vehicles, etc. kill deer before the disease runs its course. Research in Wisconsin – where CWD was found in 2002 but probably existed for years before that – found similar results.

Use common sense. Hunting is still plentiful in those and other states with CWD. Hunters just need to be aware they can get their deer tested – though it should be emphasized there is no known instance of CWD ever affecting a human. Typically, this type of disease does not cross the species barrier.

The No. 1 threat of CWD spreading, according to a U.S. Geological Survey official, is through the movement of carcasses. The state should absolutely raise hunter awareness about not moving carcasses into Tennessee from CWD-positive areas.

But agencies should stay away from claiming the sky is falling or they stand to lose credibility, as well as a percentage of its hunters and outdoorsmen.

Patrick Tarlton

Texas Deer Association Executive Director

American Cervid Alliance Member