Letter to the Editor: Why the gun debate won’t be solved anytime soon

While there has always been a great divide between opposing views of the Second Amendment, we have morphed from disagreement to one team winning over another to sadly, just destroying and silencing opposition.

Keeping things in perspective, London thus far in 2018 has more killings than New York City, and it’s well known London has disarmed its citizens. Also, let’s examine the past three public shootings. A deranged customer of YouTube drives across the state of California to shoot employees over a company policy. In Maryland, a school shooter is shot and killed almost immediately by the school resource officer. In Parkland, Florida, a school is attacked, and 17 are killed. The three shootings have one common denominator, a mentally unstable person. Yet, the first two shootings mentioned have already disappeared from the mainstream media, while the Florida shooting has created a so-called movement. Why? Is it because the Florida shooting fits a political narrative that can be exploited?

Maybe that last question would have many of you incensed at the thought, but have you noticed there is zero discussion on what actually happened in Florida? I guess it’s easier to blame the boogieman or political foes rather than the root causes. I can tell you this with certainty, it’s not the gun. Americans actually had more guns per capita in the past than we do today, and mass shootings were rare. Guns did not change, our culture did. So, until we truly address the root causes like mental illness, bullying in school either person to person or on social media and allowing a misguided political perspective to hog all the media attention, we won’t get any closer to solving this problem. You are still more likely to be killed by a hammer or a child texting and driving, but there’s no march in Washington against those.

Even politically, we are divided. The same conservatives who believe in constitutional carry and not closing loopholes like purchasing weapons privately with no background checks, are screaming for a voter identification law. At the same time, liberals who don’t seem to have a problem having to show your license to cash a check, rent a car or board a flight, find it some how racist to show identification when voting. Both the right to keep and bear arms and voting are supposed to be constitutional rights but are approached completely different by each group.

Liberals will also call for “common sense” gun reform but can’t seem to explain the term “common sense” other than to say that you don’t really need a gun. Universal background checks are thrown around, but what does universal mean? If we did agree on what is universal, does that also mean cities like Chicago and states like Connecticut will stop infringing on the people’s right to keep and bear arms? It’s a shame we can’t have a discussion like this because the approach to the debate raging in America is akin to how a high school society functions where only the popular kids – Hollywood actors, musicians and late night comics – have a voice, and many people just follow along in the hopes of becoming popular.

Vigorously debating issues, especially constitutional ones, is inherently American. Creating movements to silence opposition through boycotts and misrepresenting facts is socialism. The great Abraham Lincoln once said, “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” If this is true then it also means only greatness can come from ourselves – not the media or Washington, D.C. or false claims by those who just happen to control the narrative of the day.

We must stop saying, “I feel,” and start saying, “I think.” If we can really connect with one another, we will find we have much more in common than what government and the mainstream media would have us believe.

Mark Charest

Mt. Juliet