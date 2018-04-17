Letter to the Editor: Voting: First connect the dots

Remember the sheet with the dots on it in elementary school? You had to connect the dots to get the picture. Voting is a way for grownups to connect the dots. If you can see how a candidate can help you to get affordable health care for yourself and your family when you vote for them, you connect the dots.

The same holds true for school safety, quality public education, better wages and saving our community from opioid abuse. Practically every candidate, from county commissioner to governor, can do something to help solve these problems. Some of them will offer solutions; others will offer distractions.

To connect the dots and get the picture, you must do three things. If you aren’t registered to vote, register online in two or three minutes at govotetn.com. Next, you must decide which candidate connects the dots for you. Then, during early voting or on Election Day, you must vote.

Maybe you think your vote doesn’t matter or you are just too busy to go vote. Just imagine living in a country where you are not allowed to vote. Then maybe you can connect the dots and get the picture.

David Clark

Tullahoma