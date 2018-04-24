Letter to the Editor: Sidewalks need repair

It was a year ago in March when I wrote a letter to The Democrat about when I fell on a city sidewalk and injured my right hand. The accident happened on North Cumberland Street, where there is a section of broken sidewalk.

I called Mayor Bernie Ash to complain, and he was nice enough to return my call. I told him I thought I broke my right hand. I asked him what could be done about repairing a number of broken sections of the sidewalk all up and down North Cumberland Street.

Also, I brought up the walk-don’t walk signs on North Cumberland Street, because half of those don’t work. Mayor Ash said he would send a city engineer out to assess the situation. I never heard another word from him.

It just so happened I had a follow-up appointment with my doctor a couple of days later. My hand was swollen to about the size of a tennis ball and was badly bruised from the palm to the top of my hand, but he didn’t think it was broken. I sent a copy of my doctor’s report to the mayor to further substantiate my claim. People told me I was wasting my time, and they were right. Deep down, I knew it, too.

I will say this. There are a lot of sidewalks in Lebanon that are badly in need of repair. I wouldn’t think the city would have that kind of money to repair all the sidewalks. However, I would like to make a compromise with the mayor. Can we at least repair all the walk-don’t walk signs on North Cumberland Street? This is more of a safety issue than anything else.

I don’t know if you can file a lawsuit against the city for getting injured on city property, but if you could and I had the chance to do it all over again, I would have. Sometimes, that’s the only way to get someone’s attention.

Donnie Denny

Lebanon