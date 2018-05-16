Letter to the Editor: Veterans need more attention

I think the Veterans Affairs hospitals need another wake-up call. A few years back, they replaced the head of this organization. It seemed to help a little for a while, and then they went back to “business as usual.”

Three weeks ago, I went to the Murfreesboro VA Hospital to see a dermatologist. They informed me that they were a year behind, and would have to refer me to an outside dermatologist. We veterans do have a medical card that permits us to attend an outside doctor.

The problem with this is the fact that we have to have the actual appointment made by a VA primary care doctor. It is now three weeks later, and I still don’t have an appointment with an outside doctor. I have called almost every day, only to be told they are working on it. I can never call a direct line and get the person I need to talk to. Usually, after several calls, they will transfer me to an individual who tells me they are working on it and will call me back. After three weeks of waiting and calling, the call is never returned.

I certainly hope President Donald Trump has the Veterans Affairs administration on his “drain the swamp” list. We need some help from somewhere.

Hershel Butts

Gladeville