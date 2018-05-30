Letter to the Editor: New Mt. Juliet high school begs questions

In discussing the proposed new high school in Mt. Juliet, several issues surface that must be considered by the Wilson County Commission. The first and foremost question, is a new high school necessary? Considering the relatively new Mt. Juliet High School is 200 students above the 2,000 capacity, unless you increase that capacity, it is needed especially considering that both Lebanon High School and Wilson Central High School are within 100 of their 2,000 capacities.

Another issue is the appropriateness of the proposed site on North Green Hills Road in Mt. Juliet. Some residents of the area went to News Channel 5 about the increased traffic involved with the new school. There also is an issue near the crest of a hill on Lebanon Road that might prove problematical given several distracted drivers on the roads of today. There also is an allegation of a problem of the grade of 9 percent on the land. As a point of reference, Monteagle Mountain’s grade is about 6 percent. These issues have not been adequately addressed.

Another issue that should be of major concern to the taxpayers of Wilson County is the cost of $110 million. A similar high school in Maury County cost $46 million to construct. The assertion is that this is like comparing apples and oranges because of the way the Maury school was constructed. The $64 million difference will buy a lot of apples and oranges. In 2009, the commission approved two separate methods for accepting bids for construction of a project. One was for the school board to set up “requirements” for a new school and to accept bids by contractors on the project. This is essentially an open-ended process only limited by the low bid. Under the other process, a maximum bid is set for a project. Either system has its faults, obviously. The first will have a higher cost than the second but the second will set limits on what can be provided in the construction. A hybrid of both systems would be preferred.

A major issue is how a project is to be funded. It was said in The Lebanon Democrat on May 23 that this project would require and increase of 12-18 cents on the property tax rate or an increase in the wheel tax to pay for the project. A major problem with a property tax increase is that it burdens those homeowners who are on fixed incomes. I have always felt that the wheel tax should only be used for roads.

I read recently Tennessee had the second highest sales tax, behind Louisiana, in the U.S. I do suspect this may not be wholly factual due to the lessening of tax on food, but it still is high within the U.S. A sales tax is most burdensome on people of limited income who spend most of their income on necessities. Also, with the projected growth of the county, by the time the school is finished, other proposals for additional schools will be on the table. County schools are not the only cost that is paid in whole or in part by the county. In addition, 18 percent of the county property taxes are for the Lebanon Special School District of which the commission has no control.

The growth in the pupil population is not due to the schools but due to the growth within the county. As a result, I think the best ways to address the growth within the county is to institute an impact tax on new construction to help pay for the required new infrastructure. This should not be a flat rate but based upon either square footage or units of a building.

Frank C. Newbell

Lebanon