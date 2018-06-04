Letter to the Editor: Rosanne tweet reminder of left wing hypocrisy

Let me begin by saying I do not like Rosanne Barr. I didn’t watch her other show, and I didn’t watch this one. So I am not defending her or her tweet.

But I would like to comment on the hypocrisy and bigotry inherent in the left’s reaction to her tweet. Supposed entertainers and news talking heads make comments about President Donald Trump, his family or staff daily that are far worse then this, and the people who are so upset over Barr’s comment laugh and talk about how funny it is and defend the “right” of the speaker to do so.

But if a conservative or Trump supporter makes any negative comment about a liberal, it is deemed a horrible sin and beyond the pall. Comments from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner were far more insulting than Barr’s comment, but talking heads all over the news defended the speaker the next morning due to the left’s mindless obsessive hatred for the president.

Perhaps the real message here is that the leftists and Hollywood will not tolerate a TV show that does not demonize Mr. Trump. Or perhaps it is just a reminder of the mindless hypocrisy that is part of a parcel of today’s liberal.

Now, I know that some of you out there will want to take exception to my letter, but when you do, please explain why it was completely acceptable for Bill Maher to say Donald Trump was the result of his mother having sex with an orangutan, and this was seen as so funny that every news announcer had to show the clip and laugh the next day. But no liberal was offended.

Roy Denney

Lebanon