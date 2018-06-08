Letter to the Editor: Hunger remains an important issue throughout our community

Thank you to everyone who left food by their mailboxes May 12 for the Stamp Out Hunger food drive. City and rural mail carriers worked hard as they have for 26 years to deliver mail and pick up bags of food. There were many volunteers who helped, too.

Thank you to Sheriff Robert Bryan, who made it possible for inmates to help on this day by unloading cars and trucks and boxing up food. They arrived that morning and stayed until the last load came in. Crossroads Church also sent many volunteers for several years. Some take their vehicles and drive around looking for bags of food, and some find mail carriers during the day and take the food they have already collected back to the help center. Many others volunteered to help in any way they could.

Our goal is to help people in our community. All food collected goes to the Wilson County Community Help Center. Last year, it helped 927 families with the food box program. And that’s only part of the work it does to help people. Imagine being hungry – really hungry. If you were a child, would you do well in school? Would you have fun with your friends and your family? What would your home life be like? As an adult, could you work hard every day with nothing to eat? Could you survive a job interview if you haven’t eaten? Would you look forward to going home if the refrigerator or the cabinets were empty?

This year, our food drive numbers were low compared to prior years. We collected 5,053 pounds of food, compared to almost 16,000 pounds last year. It was probably because the post office didn’t deliver bags. The company that prints the bags went out of business, and the Nashville area had no bags. Bags remind people to put food out.

So, this is my reminder to you. The help center needs food. Children out of school for the summer and missing lunches need food. Let’s keep the food drive going by dropping off food at the help center – today, next week or next time you go to the grocery store. One can, one box of macaroni, one case of peanut butter can make a difference.

Keep giving and keep volunteering, because someone is still hungry.

Millie Heston

Retired city mail carrier

Lebanon