Letter to the Editor: Thanks to the mayor

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mayor Bernie Ash for his help in working to get the walk-don’t walk traffic lights on North Cumberland Street repaired.

This is certainly a major benefit to those people, including myself, who walk in this area nearly every day. Now, we can do so more safely.

After contacting the mayor on May 28, he apologized for the delay in getting the lights repaired and said the city hopes to start repairing the sidewalks, as well.

No need to apologize, mayor. I’m sure you hear complaints from citizens on a daily basis, and each person thinks his or her complaint should be a priority.

I wouldn’t want to be mayor, but I think we have the right man for the job.

Donnie Denny

Lebanon