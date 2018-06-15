Letter to the Editor: Unite behind Blackburn

Americans are divided, and our communities are splintering. This division is not new, though it may be more glaring. Marsha Blackburn is uniting us once again. A broad coalition is forming of Tennesseans who see through liberal elites like Chuck Schumer and Phil Bredesen. Marsha is supported by President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, former Gov. Don Sundquist, Gov. Bill Haslam, former Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, U.S. Sen. Bob Corker and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander.

They have been brought together by their shared faith in Marsha Blackburn’s leadership, principles and vision. We cannot be divided any longer. If the Democrats win the Senate, they will have enough votes to repeal the historic tax cuts, prevent the wall from being built, appoint liberal judges and even impeach President Trump.

It’s time to unite behind Marsha Blackburn.

Charlie Brooks

Mt. Juliet