Letter to the Editor: Drain the good-ole-boy network

The good-ole-boy network is alive and well in Wilson County. It is past time to pull the plug and drain the good-ole-boy network. We can start by saying no to county employees who serve as county commissioners.

As a county commissioner, you act as the checks and balances for the county mayor. The mayor and Wilson County Commission are separate branches of government, however, this separation becomes grey when you have a county employee who serves as a county commissioner.

Furthermore, since the decisions of a county commissioner affect the departmental budgets and the salaries, benefits, promotions and duties of county employees, there is a clear conflict of interest for a county employee to seek the office of county commissioner.

All county employees currently have a voice in county government. Some would argue county employees have a greater voice than the citizens of Wilson County.

In District 25, we have a choice between four candidates. One candidate, Justin Smith, currently works for the Sheriff’s Department. I am calling on all four candidates to make a contract with the citizens of District 25.

If elected, you will immediately resign from any county position. Furthermore, if you accept future employment in county government, you will immediately resign from the commission.

I challenge the two candidates for county mayor and the candidates for the state House and Senate to make a contract with the citizens of Wilson County. If elected, you will lead the charge to change the law to prohibit county employees from serving in elected county positions.

Jimmy Huckaba

Mt. Juliet