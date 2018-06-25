Letter to the Editor: Citizens have responsibility to be educated voters

Freedom is not free. This is a common statement people use on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Veterans’ Day and assume by saluting the flag we are honoring our veterans and servicemen who have fought and are fighting to preserve our freedom. Though I do not wish to detract from the sacrifices our servicemen and veterans have made to ensure that freedom reigns into posterity, it is incumbent on all of us to preserve and protect our freedom when so many sacrifices were made by our veterans. To stand at attention for the national anthem, often butchered by celebrities, or give a cursory repeating of the Pledge of Allegiance is simply not enough.

Each election cycle, The Lebanon Democrat and the Tennessean do a credible job of presenting the positions of candidates in each race. I wonder, sometimes, how many people read these positions and analyses given the election results. It is probably due to the decline in readership of the print media, which has impacted adversely both The Democrat and the Tennessean. It appears that many voters make their decisions based upon political ads such as candidates fishing with a Vols hat on or a candidate professing his allegiance to the Almighty or a tendency to vote or vote against how a friend or family member votes. Also, we have become slaves to the cable news networks with rather obvious biases. I have found the best way to research candidates is in the print media that increasingly neglected part of our world.

I don’t know about you, but I am utterly disgusted with our “elected leaders” who, quite frankly, should not be in office for various reasons. To say I am concerned would be an understatement. It is often stated that we have the right to vote, or not vote, which historically has been prevalent in the South and is true. However, being a veteran, no thank yous please, my position on the matter is that it is not a right but a mandatory responsibility to vote and to vote after doing your research, probably after reading the print media and keeping a football field’s distance from biased sources.

Finally, the following statement not only applies to those who have fought and died for your right, responsibility in my mind, to vote but to you as a citizen. “Freedom is not free.”

Frank C. Newbell

Lebanon