Letter to the Editor: Politicians fail to follow biblical principles

Many of our Republican politicians are a part of the Southern Baptist Convention, as is Vice President Mike Pence, who gave a speech at its recent convention.

The separation between the government’s morality and the church’s was seen by new president J.D. Greear, who said, “Jesus is the Lord of the whole earth...the son of the living God, salvation to be found in Him, not in the Republican [or Democratic] platforms...Salvation did not come riding in on the wings of Air Force One. It came cradled in a manger.”

The members at the convention voted for resolutions, one of which was to have a broader acceptance of immigrants. There was a criticism of Trump’s separation of families at the border, and they urged a more generous treatment of refugees.

I watch so-called Christians, mostly those in the Trump-Republican Party, vote for bills that will take food, housing and medical help away from low-income people, the elderly, the sick and refugees, and I wonder how they can relate their bills with their Christianity.

In the book of Jeremiah, in the Bible, we are told, to “administer justice every morning; rescue from the hands of the oppressor the one who has been robbed, or my wrath will break out...This is what the Lord says: Do what is just and right...Do no wrong or violence to the foreigners,” Jeremiah 21:11 and 22:35. I see politicians put asylum seekers’ children in cages and the parents put in jails. I hear the president call people from non-English-speaking countries “animals” and worse, he made up cruel lies about the morality of entire cultures, saying, “They’re all rapists, murderers and drug traffickers.”

All of this is the opposite of what Jesus would have us do. The Bible is very clear about how we are to treat, “the least of these.” American politicians, particularly Trump-Republicans, are failing Christ’s main commandments laid out in Matthew. “I was hungry and you fed me, thirsty and you gave me a drink; I was a stranger and you received me in your home; naked and you clothed me. I was sick and you took care of me, in prison and you visited me...whenever you did it for the least important, you did it for me.” Conversely, nations who don’t do this should “Depart from me, you who are cursed...for whatever you did not do for the least of these, you did not do it for me,” Matthew 25:31-46. The story of the Good Samaritan is another example of how we are to treat “foreigners.”

Nearly all of us living in the U.S. have descendants who arrived here seeking refuge from wars, genocide, famine, human rights abuse, religious intolerance or other abuses. Think about what it would be like to have to leave your family and friends with not much more than the clothes on your back and go to a country where you do not know anyone, you can’t speak the language, you have no idea if you will be able to find any work. Imagine what it would be like if your family members have been threatened with murder or your child has been killed and in order to save your remaining family, your only choice is to leave your home. The fear and the courage that would take is unimaginable for most of us, but if we “walk a mile in their shoes,” maybe we can show these people the compassion they deserve.

Carol B. Burger

Mt. Juliet